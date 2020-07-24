Tracy E. Steadman
Neshannock Twp., PA - Tracy E. Steadman, 59, passed away on July 21, 2020 at his residence.
Born on December 11, 1960 in Bay City, Michigan he was the son of the late Earl Steadman. His mother, Betty Ann Eremia Steadman survives.
On August 22, 1987 Tracy married his beloved wife, the former Jennifer Alwin. She survives at home.
Tracy worked as a technician in the electrical industry.
Tracy enjoyed spending time at the beach surfing and skateboarding. His greatest joy was the time he spent with his family.
In addition to his mother and wife, Tracy is survived by his son, Seth E. Steadman and his two brothers, Mark Steadman and Warren Wnek.
There is no visitation or service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ed & Don DeCarbo Funeral Home & Crematory, 941 South Mill St., New Castle, PA.
Online condolences may be offered at www.decarbofuneralhome.com
.