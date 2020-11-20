Tracy Shlueb
Orlando - Tracy Lynn (Enlow) Schlueb of Titusville, who held tightly to family, friends, books and babies, passed away on Nov. 16, 2020, after a battle with cancer. She was 54.
Tracy was born in Cape Canaveral, graduated from Astronaut High School and earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Central Florida. She married John Schlueb the next year, and two children would follow: Rachel Nicole Schlueb and Michael Dale Schlueb.
Tracy deeply cherished her family and made sure they knew it. She was an introvert by nature, but she pushed outside her comfort zone. When Tracy befriended you, you were a friend for life, and would be supported and uplifted by her smiles and laughter, her good-humored sarcasm, her kindness.
She was an avid reader who saw in books the power to transport us to other places. She loved science fiction and fantasy, Dr. Who, Harry Potter, Star Wars and theme parks. She, John and the kids rarely missed a chance to don costumes and head to Comic-con.
Tracy was dedicated to God and her faith family at Rocket Town Church. She adored libraries because that's where you find books, so she set up a church library. She loved babies and the children at her church and knew them well enough to buy them books that would capture their interest.
She was anxious about travel, but traveled to Guatemala in 2018 on a mission trip to help orphaned children. She wanted each orphan to feel loved, and she worked to make sure she had enough books to give one to every child she met.
When Tracy got a tattoo, she chose a dragonfly, symbolizing growth and change. Even so, those who knew her best didn't see a need to change a thing.
As her son Michael said, "Everyone who saw her smiled, she made every moment a joy."
In addition to her husband and children, Tracy is survived by her mother Wynona Enlow and brother Chris Enlow. She was predeceased by her father, Roger Enlow.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday - Tracy's birthday - at Rocket Town Church, 4525 Apollo Rd., Titusville. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Village of Hope orphanage in Guatemala at https://villageofhopeguatemala.com/donate/
