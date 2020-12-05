Travis Michael Knight
Melbourne - With deepest sorrow, we announce that the beloved Travis Michael Knight, 32, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 while working at Circles of Care in Melbourne, FL where his life was taken abruptly and tragically.
Travis Michael Knight was born on January 23, 1988 at the Cape Canaveral Hospital in Cocoa Beach, FL and spent most of his life in Florida, but also spent some of his childhood in New York.
To know Travis was to love him. Travis was kind, gentle, compassionate, extremely intelligent, and very handy, as there wasn't anything he couldn't build or repair from cars to computers. Travis had many interests; he was vegan and enjoyed cooking and learning new recipes, he loved working on cars, especially his 1992 Mazda Miata, he loved gardening and learning the art of bonsai, was fluent in French, learning Swedish and Japanese, and enjoyed traveling. He was funny and eccentric in his own "Travis" kind of way. His co-workers loved and will miss the "matching days" at work he coordinated, where they wore purple on Wednesdays and plaid on Fridays, and Travis would wear some of his favorite cat -design socks. Those who knew him best described him as being "truly the most selfless human there ever was with the purest heart."
Travis earned his Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from the University of Central Florida, and his Master's Degree in Human Factors in Aeronautics from the Florida Institute of Technology, graduating with honors.
Travis will be missed everyday by his father, Michael Knight (Peri); his mother, Christine Tenewitz (Ed); brother Bryan (Claire), sister Brittany, brother Josh; his grandparents Walter and Rosemary Orlik; his loving partner and "person" of a decade, Sarah Tamblyn; aunts and uncles Walter Jr. (Patricia), Mike (Carolyn), Mary (Don), Jim Orlik, Arleen (Tony), Ann, Susan (Alan); several nieces and nephews. His family, friends, co-workers, and his sphynx will also miss him dearly.
His funeral will be held at the First Baptist of South Brevard on Tuesday, December 8 at 10:00am. Some friends and family will be wearing purple to show the love of Travis' favorite color. Cremation to follow.
Please consider donations in his memory to the SPCA, 6035 Sisson Rd., Titusville, FL 32780 or the Brevard County Firefighter's Benevolent Assn., 1239 S. Florida Ave., Rockledge, FL 32955 brownliemaxwell.com