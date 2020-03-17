Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
6:00 PM
Trish Kennedy


1960 - 2020
Trish Kennedy Obituary
Trish Kennedy

Rockledge - Trish Kennedy, age 59, of Rockledge, Florida passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Viera Hospital in Melbourne. Trish was born on October 27, 1960 in Copiague, New York to John and Florence Francis, Sr. She is survived by her brothers Robert and John Francis; sister-in-law Sharon Francis and her niece Carina Hugoboon. Her Celebration of Life is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, 1001 South Hickory Street, Melbourne, FL. 321-724-2222. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to SPCA. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020
