Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1001 S Hickory St
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 724-2222
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1001 S Hickory St
Melbourne, FL 32901
View Map
Vasumathy Vasudevan M.D.

Vasumathy Vasudevan M.D. Obituary
Vasumathy Vasudevan M.D.

Melbourne - Dr. Vasumathy Vasudevan, 70, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Viera Hospital.

Born in Chennai, India, she was the youngest of 7 children. She attended Madras Medical College and moved to Melbourne in 1982. She was a psychiatrist at Circles of Care and served the Melbourne community for over 35 years. Vasumathy was an active member of the Hindu Society of Central Florida and was a Trustee of the Orlando Hindu Temple. She was a religious leader and guided many members of our community.

A loving and devoted mother, her family includes her husband, Dr. S.M. Vasudevan, her son, Krishna Vasudevan, and her daughter-in-law, Paridhie Vasudevan.

Her funeral will be held at Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care, 1001 S. Hickory St., Melbourne, FL 32901 on Thursday, April 25, 2019. The viewing will be 8:00-10:00 AM followed by a private ceremony from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Circles of Care, 400 E. Sheridan Rd., Melbourne, FL 32901. (321)-722-5200.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 24, 2019
