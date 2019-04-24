|
|
Vasumathy Vasudevan M.D.
Melbourne - Dr. Vasumathy Vasudevan, 70, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Viera Hospital.
Born in Chennai, India, she was the youngest of 7 children. She attended Madras Medical College and moved to Melbourne in 1982. She was a psychiatrist at Circles of Care and served the Melbourne community for over 35 years. Vasumathy was an active member of the Hindu Society of Central Florida and was a Trustee of the Orlando Hindu Temple. She was a religious leader and guided many members of our community.
A loving and devoted mother, her family includes her husband, Dr. S.M. Vasudevan, her son, Krishna Vasudevan, and her daughter-in-law, Paridhie Vasudevan.
Her funeral will be held at Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care, 1001 S. Hickory St., Melbourne, FL 32901 on Thursday, April 25, 2019. The viewing will be 8:00-10:00 AM followed by a private ceremony from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Circles of Care, 400 E. Sheridan Rd., Melbourne, FL 32901. (321)-722-5200.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 24, 2019