Vernon F. Klein
Satellite Beach - Vernon Fredrick Klein, 87, was reunited in heaven with his loving wife of 55 years, Jeanette on July 14th, 2019. Born in Devils Lake, ND and raised in Plummer, MN.
He is preceded in death by his parents Fredrick and Esther, his wife Jeanette, brothers, Carl, Arlo, infant Gordon, sisters Viola, Roberta and infant grandson Johnathan. Survived by his beloved sister Laura Moen (Clyde), children James, Debra Kuglin (Todd) and Sandra Kalinowski. Grandchildren: Samantha, Alyssa, Amanda, Kevin, Cassandra, Selena and J.J., Great-grandchildren Noelle, Amelia and Anella.
Visitation will be held at Beach Funeral home in Satellite Beach Thursday 3pm-5pm, Funeral services at Satellite Beach United Methodist Friday 1pm.
Online condolences may be left at beachfuneralhome.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 18, 2019