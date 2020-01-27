Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Cocoa Moose Lodge 1717
221 Clearlake Road
Cocoa, FL
Vernon L. Packer


1944 - 2020
Vernon L. Packer Obituary
Vernon L. Packer

Cocoa, FL - Vernon L. Packer, 75, died Monday, December 23, 2019. He was born in Harrisburg, PA on September 17, 1944, son of the late Ralph Packer and Gertrude Flack.

Vernon was preceded in death by his son, Vernon Packer, Jr.

Survivors include his wife, Catherine; sons: Rick Packer and Randy Packer(Marisa); daughter, Michelle (Jason) Morris; and daughter-in-law, Debbie Packer.

He has five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Service will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00PM at the Cocoa Moose Lodge 1717: 221 Clearlake Road, Cocoa, FL 32922.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
