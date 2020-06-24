Vernon McCullough



On Friday, June 19, 2020 Vernon M. "Mac" McCullough, loving husband, father, and Pepaw passed away at age 84.



Mac was born on February 16, 1936 in Mt. Dora, FL to Otis and Norma McCullough. He married Wynelle Register in 1962 settling in Mims, FL where they raised their daughter Christie and son Bobby.



Mac is survived by his wife of 58 years, Wynelle, his sisters, Rita Chaney and Ann Litvaney, daughter Christie Drury, son Bobby McCullough (Kimberly) and 5 grandchildren.



Services will be held on June 27, 2020 at Aurantia Baptist Church.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store