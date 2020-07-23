1/1
Vicki K. Benson
Vicki K. Benson

Vicki K. Benson (69), passed away on 7.17.20 in Melbourne, FL. Born in Detroit MI, she was the beloved daughter of Gordon and Billie Benson who preceded her in death. She leaves behind her only sibling, Lynne Benson, of Satellite Beach. She is also survived by her niece, Nicole Huau, nephew Corey Huau (Chrissy), great-nephew Colton, great-niece, Calie, and 3 cousins in MN, Laurie, Karen and Bob. She was a 1969 graduate of Satellite High School and attended BCC. Vicki dedicated her life-long career to her one employer, Publix Supermarkets, for over 35 years. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Brevard Zoo in her name. Vicki was loved by so many and will be deeply missed.




Published in FloridaToday from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
