1/
Vicki Krummen
Vicki Krummen

Vicki Krummen, beloved mother, grandmother and friend was born March 15, 1948 in Paterson, NJ. She died July 8, 2020 in West Melbourne, FL.

She is survived by her daughter, Kim Beyer; son Matthew Krummen and her treasured grandchildren Michael Beyer, Jr., and Samantha Beyer. Vicki was preceded in death by her husband Thomas "Lou" Krummen.

She retired from Toys R Us in 2018 after having spent 21 years there as a valued employee. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later time this year. www.brownliemaxwell.com




Published in FloridaToday from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
