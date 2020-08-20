Vicky Prillhart
Victoria Jean "Vicky" Prillhart was born on December 20th, 1952 in Winter Haven Florida. She passed away August 18th, 2020 at peace with her brother, Calvin, by her side. She is survived by her brothers, Calvin James Bartlett, Donald James Bartlett; niece Taylor Rose Bartlett and many cousins. She will be lovingly remembered by her family, friends and fellow employees at ABC Fine Wine & Spirits where she worked for 44 years. She graduated from Cocoa High School in 1970 and moved to Washington DC where she began her freshman year in college at George Washington University. Two years later she moved to Gainesville to enroll as a junior at the University of Florida where, she graduated in 1975 with a degree in Psychology. Victoria moved back to Brevard County, Florida in Merritt island in 1975. She started at ABC Fine Wine & Spirits in 1976 as a salesclerk. Throughout her career she accomplished so much but her biggest achievement was being named the company's first female Regional Manager, a post she upheld for 31 years. She retired on July 2, 2020. Alongside her broad knowledge of wine, she had also seen many parts of the world such as Vientiane, Laos where she grew up until 1969 and many parts of Europe. She was an adventurous free spirit who enjoyed backpacking through Europe, hiking in the North Carolina mountains and attending NASCAR races. She went to her first Daytona 500 in 1986 and continued up to 2020. She was soon accompanied by her niece, Taylor Rose Bartlett, in 2007 who became her new racing companion for 13 straight years. Vicky lived a very enriched life full of laughter and too many crusades to count. She will be loved and missed dearly. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Rockledge, 632-1350. Condolences at afcfcare.com
