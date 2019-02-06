|
|
Victoria Anderson
St. Augustine - Victoria Elizabeth (McMann) Anderson, passed away on Jan. 4th at the age of 73.
A beloved wife and mother, cherished friend, and great lover of many furry friends over the years, Vikki brought caring, dignity and elegance with her wherever she went.
Memorial Services will be held in St. Augustine, FL at Craig Funeral Home on Feb. 9th at 1 PM.
Craig Funeral Home, Crematory and Memorial Park, www.craigfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 6, 2019