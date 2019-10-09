|
|
Vincent David Cedillo
Titusville - Vincent David Cedillo, 12, of Titusville passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Nemours Children's Hospital in Orlando. Vincent was born here in Titusville and has lived here all his life, attending Coquina Elementary, Imperial Estates Elementary and had started seventh grade at Andrew Jackson Middle schools. Vincent was one of those always happy and uplifting person who was comforting to others who were near him. Relaxed and "even keeled" he was trustworthy and a "little brother" to all his siblings friends and a son to many others. A person who enjoyed the outdoors, Vincent loved the beach, going fishing, climbing and skateboarding. As he was growing up he had the opportunity to see the US as he traveled coast to coast with family. He was passionate and loved all animals.
Preceded in death by his mother: Debi; survivors include his father, Hector; sisters: Cynthia and Irene; brother: Derrick all of Titusville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, Titusville, on Saturday (10/12) at 10:00 AM with interment to follow at Riverview Memory Cemetery, Cocoa.
To share your memories of Vincent or leave a special condolence message for his family, please visit: www.newcomertitusville.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019