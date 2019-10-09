Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-Space Coast
2400 S Washington Ave
Titusville, FL 32780
(321) 269-6000
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Cedillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent David Cedillo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent David Cedillo Obituary
Vincent David Cedillo

Titusville - Vincent David Cedillo, 12, of Titusville passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Nemours Children's Hospital in Orlando. Vincent was born here in Titusville and has lived here all his life, attending Coquina Elementary, Imperial Estates Elementary and had started seventh grade at Andrew Jackson Middle schools. Vincent was one of those always happy and uplifting person who was comforting to others who were near him. Relaxed and "even keeled" he was trustworthy and a "little brother" to all his siblings friends and a son to many others. A person who enjoyed the outdoors, Vincent loved the beach, going fishing, climbing and skateboarding. As he was growing up he had the opportunity to see the US as he traveled coast to coast with family. He was passionate and loved all animals.

Preceded in death by his mother: Debi; survivors include his father, Hector; sisters: Cynthia and Irene; brother: Derrick all of Titusville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, Titusville, on Saturday (10/12) at 10:00 AM with interment to follow at Riverview Memory Cemetery, Cocoa.

To share your memories of Vincent or leave a special condolence message for his family, please visit: www.newcomertitusville.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-Space Coast
Download Now