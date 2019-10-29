Services
Florida Memorial Funeral Home
5950 S US Highway 1
Rockledge, FL 32955
(321) 636-8943
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Following Services
Vincent J. DiPentima


1926 - 2019
Vincent J. DiPentima Obituary
Vincent J. DiPentima

Rockledge - Vince DiPentima, age 93, loving husband, father and friend passed peacefully on October 26, 2019.

Vince "Vinnie" was born May 5, 1926 in Fair Lawn, NJ and at age 17 joined the Marines and service 4 years in World War II and the Pacific Theater. Returned to NJ to become a police officer and service 33 years and retired as Deputy Chief. Vince also commanded Post #42016. He then worked for Walgreens for 27 years and retired at 85. He has touched so many lives and he will be so missed.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Angela; son, Vince, Jr. and wife, Lang; granddaughters, Angie and husband, David, and Dionne; step grandson, John; brother in law, Louis Zambrotto; sister in law, Rose Marvin and dear, close friends, Nick and Barbara.

A Visitation will be held at the Life Event Center at Florida Memorial 5950 South US Highway 1, Rockledge, FL on November 5, 2019 from 11:00am - 1:00pm, with service to follow.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019
