Vincent John Nappa
Palm Bay - Vincent John "Vinny" Nappa, 84, of Palm Bay (Florida), passed away at home on Sunday,
November 15,2020. He was the husband of Mary Emma Woodward, whom he met in Nashville
in 1958 while he was stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. They shared 62 years together.
Bom January 27,1936 in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, Vincent was the son of the late
Pasquale Nappa and Letizia Simone. He served in the US Army from 1954 to 1978, retiring as a
Sergeant Major. Among his many service awards, he received the Purple Heart and 3 Bronze
Stars, two for valor for heroic actions in combat while serving in Vietnam.
He was always happy, and he was always singing even in his last hours. He will be remembered
for his love of life, devotion to his family, and exciting stories. Family and Mends will always
remember his festive holiday gatherings and his pasta.
Vinny is survived by his wife Mary; daughter Sherry (Steward), sons Vincent and Christopher,
and their spouses; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, four brothers, two sisters, and
many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, three brothers, three sisters, and
two nephews.
The viewing will be held on Friday, November 20,2020 at Fountainhead Memorial Park, 7308
Babcock Street NE, Palm Bay, Florida, 32909 at 11:00 a.m. Military honors and interment will
be held at 12:15 p.m. in the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America at litos://wa.org/d.onate/
or the Disabled American Veterans
at Jites://w/w.da¥.org.;.