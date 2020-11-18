1/1
Vincent John Nappa
Vincent John Nappa

Palm Bay - Vincent John "Vinny" Nappa, 84, of Palm Bay (Florida), passed away at home on Sunday,

November 15,2020. He was the husband of Mary Emma Woodward, whom he met in Nashville

in 1958 while he was stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. They shared 62 years together.

Bom January 27,1936 in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, Vincent was the son of the late

Pasquale Nappa and Letizia Simone. He served in the US Army from 1954 to 1978, retiring as a

Sergeant Major. Among his many service awards, he received the Purple Heart and 3 Bronze

Stars, two for valor for heroic actions in combat while serving in Vietnam.

He was always happy, and he was always singing even in his last hours. He will be remembered

for his love of life, devotion to his family, and exciting stories. Family and Mends will always

remember his festive holiday gatherings and his pasta.

Vinny is survived by his wife Mary; daughter Sherry (Steward), sons Vincent and Christopher,

and their spouses; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, four brothers, two sisters, and

many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, three brothers, three sisters, and

two nephews.

The viewing will be held on Friday, November 20,2020 at Fountainhead Memorial Park, 7308

Babcock Street NE, Palm Bay, Florida, 32909 at 11:00 a.m. Military honors and interment will

be held at 12:15 p.m. in the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America at

litos://wa.org/d.onate/ or the Disabled American Veterans at Jites://w/w.da¥.org.;.




Published in FloridaToday from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fountainhead Funeral Home
7359 Babcock Street SE
Palm Bay, FL 32909
3217273977
