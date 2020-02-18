|
|
Dr. Vincent P. Marino, ll
Cocoa Beach - Dr. Vincent P. Marino ll 69, of Cocoa Beach has gone home to be with our Lord on February 12, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Tammy, children; Vincent, Marc, Robert, Michelle, Shyla Ingleton (Ryan), grandchildren; Vander, Harper, Vincent, Isla, mother and father; Vincent and Ann Marino Sr., sisters; Elaine Omanoff, Diane Welford and (Danny), Michelle Scherff and (David) and nine nieces and nephews.
Dr. Marino served our community at Cape Canaveral hospital and his private practice as a family physician for over 40 years. He was highly regarded and loved by his colleagues and patients. So much so, that he received hundreds of cards and letters after having to regretfully retire do to his declining health from his long battle with cancer.
He was also the founder of Morning Star Ministries, where for over 25 years, youth would look forward to a yearly trip out to Moab, Utah to not only mountain bike, hike, rock climb and rappel, but to grow in their Christian faith and form lifelong friendships with their peers and mentors. Vince had a great love for surfing, family canoeing at Juniper Springs and was known to bring friends over for Sunday Spaghetti at Mama and Daddy Marino's. His humble nature shined when he often anonymously paid for dinners of men and women in uniform.
Although at times his health was challenging, his final days were filled with friends and family visits that we will all cherish for a lifetime. Dad passed peacefully holding his wife's hand with his family by his side. We will all be forever grateful for his love, encouragement and wisdom.
Thank you all for your love and support during this difficult time. May you all have comfort knowing that our God had his mighty hand in all of this and is now saying; Well done, Well done good and faithful one, welcome to the place that you belong.
A service will be held at Calvary Chapel in Merritt Island on Saturday February 29th at 11:00am.
Calvary Chapel
3500 N. Courtenay Pkwy, Merritt Island, Fl 32953
Tel: 321.453.6779
Fax: 321.453.7848
Email: [email protected]
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020