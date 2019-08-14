|
|
Violet Mae Grace
Kenansviile, FL - Violet Mae Grace, 96, born in Plymouth, Indiana passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was the Founder and Co-Owner of M & J Radiator Works in Melbourne. Violet is survived by her twin sister, Viola Palm; son, Sherman Grace; daughter, Diane (Jerry) Stancik; 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Home Chapel. brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 14, 2019