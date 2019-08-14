Services
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:30 PM
Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Home
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL
Kenansviile, FL - Violet Mae Grace, 96, born in Plymouth, Indiana passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was the Founder and Co-Owner of M & J Radiator Works in Melbourne. Violet is survived by her twin sister, Viola Palm; son, Sherman Grace; daughter, Diane (Jerry) Stancik; 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Home Chapel. brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 14, 2019
