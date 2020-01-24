|
Virginia Dell Franklin
Melbourne - Virginia Dell Franklin "Virgie" passed away January 22, 2020 at the age of 95.
Virgie was born in Boulder, CO and grew up on Catalina Island, CA where her father was a rancher for the Wrigley family. She was a cheerleader at Avalon High School.
She and her husband Beauford, raised 3 children in Cocoa Beach, FL. Virgie did volunteer work for the schools and hospital and learned the art of needle point. One of her needle point pieces won an award at the Cocoa Beach art show. She opened and managed an office for ABC television from which journalists had a base to provide live coverage on space launches.
After child raising, Virgie and her husband moved from Cocoa Beach to the Suntree area where they designed and built their retirement home. She pursued her love for the sport of golf, where she made THE first hole in one at the newly opened Suntree Country Club. Virgie was a friend to many and loved to entertain.
Virgie was preceded in death by her husband Beauford Franklin; sons Randy and Brad Franklin; her second husband Carl Anderson and stepson John Anderson.
She is survived by daughter Terri Franklin, Solana Beach, CA; grandchildren Gregory Franklin, Orlando, FL and Jessica Chahal, her husband Mohan and son Devin, Houston, TX; daughter in laws Elizabeth Franklin, Orlando, FL and Barbara Franklin, Roswell, GA and children and grandchildren of the Carl Anderson family.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020