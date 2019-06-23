|
|
Virginia Lee Bixby
Merritt Island - Virginia Lee Bixby, 90, passed away. She was survived by her Daughters Janet L. Smith-Moore (Fred), Joyce A. Smith-McCrary (Marty), sons Jay T Smith (Jacqueline), Jack W. Smith (Sindy), stepdaughters Blythe Bixby-Kleinschmidt (Tom), Donna Bixby-Janus (Steve), Debbie Bixby-Robertson (Donald), 21 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren.
A viewing will be held 5-7 P.M. Tuesday June 25 at Beckman Williamson Funeral Home 5400 Village Drive Viera, Fl. Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M. June 26, 2019 at Divine Mercy Catholic Church 1940 N. Courtenay Pkwy. Merritt Island, Fl. Burial will be with her husband Jay W. Bixby at Florida National Cemetery Bushnell, Fl. You may sign Virginia's guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 23, 2019