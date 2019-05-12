Services
Brownlie & Maxwell Funeral Service & Crematory
1010 Palmetto Avenue
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 723-2345
Memorial service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Ascension Catholic Church
2950 N. Harbor City Blvd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Zuch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Lynn Ferrer Zuch


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virginia Lynn Ferrer Zuch Obituary
Virginia Lynn Ferrer Zuch

Melbourne - Virginia Lynn Ferrer Zuch, 76, died May 5, 2019. Born in Newark, NJ, on Oct. 16, 1942, to Alfonse and Ida Mae Ferrer, Ginger grew up in Union, NJ, and later moved to Miami. She attended Southwest Miami High School, the University of Florida and Florida Atlantic University. She taught in Broward County and later worked as an economics assistant for the U.S. government.

In 1999, she moved to Melbourne, where she was a member of Ascension Catholic Church. A painter, she incorporated Florida fauna and wildlife in her watercolors.

She is survived by her husband, Eugene L. Zuch of Melbourne; daughters Margie Glass of Coral Springs, Joanne Beyke (John) of Port St. Lucie, and Danielle Provencher of Lake Worth; grandchildren Joshua Beyke of Gainesville, Cameryn Glass of Coral Springs, Johnathan Beyke (Fumei) of the U.S. Air Force, and Jordan Beyke of Port St. Lucie; a great-grandson, Clayton Kodetsky of Port St. Lucie; a sister, Judy Ferrer-Johnston of St. George, Utah; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Ronald Ferrer, and a grandson, Aaron Glass.

Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 AM, May 13th at Ascension Catholic Church, 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd. Inurnment will be at Ascension Memorial Garden. Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now