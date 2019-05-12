Virginia Lynn Ferrer Zuch



Melbourne - Virginia Lynn Ferrer Zuch, 76, died May 5, 2019. Born in Newark, NJ, on Oct. 16, 1942, to Alfonse and Ida Mae Ferrer, Ginger grew up in Union, NJ, and later moved to Miami. She attended Southwest Miami High School, the University of Florida and Florida Atlantic University. She taught in Broward County and later worked as an economics assistant for the U.S. government.



In 1999, she moved to Melbourne, where she was a member of Ascension Catholic Church. A painter, she incorporated Florida fauna and wildlife in her watercolors.



She is survived by her husband, Eugene L. Zuch of Melbourne; daughters Margie Glass of Coral Springs, Joanne Beyke (John) of Port St. Lucie, and Danielle Provencher of Lake Worth; grandchildren Joshua Beyke of Gainesville, Cameryn Glass of Coral Springs, Johnathan Beyke (Fumei) of the U.S. Air Force, and Jordan Beyke of Port St. Lucie; a great-grandson, Clayton Kodetsky of Port St. Lucie; a sister, Judy Ferrer-Johnston of St. George, Utah; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Ronald Ferrer, and a grandson, Aaron Glass.



Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 AM, May 13th at Ascension Catholic Church, 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd. Inurnment will be at Ascension Memorial Garden. Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Home handled arrangements.