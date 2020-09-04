Virginia Marie Bocinsky
Melbourne Beach, FL - Virginia "Ginny" Marie Bocinsky (née Nolan) of Melbourne Beach, Fl., passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020 at the age of 83 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. She was surrounded by family in the Atlanta, Ga., home of her son Ronald and daughter-in-law Christy, who have cared for her since September 2016. Virginia is preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Ronald Valentine Bocinsky, Sr., her brothers Robert and James, and her sister Catherine. Virginia will be remembered for her devotion as a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, her strong conviction in her Catholic faith, and her tenacious entrepreneurial spirit.
Virginia is survived by her six children and their spouses: Deborah and Carl Gaul, Ronald and Christy Bocinsky, Mark and Robbi Bocinsky, John and Christy Bocinsky, Mary and Jeff Bolger, and Barbara and John Cavazos; 22 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and her brother and his wife, Charles and Liberty Nolan.
Virginia was born to James and Margaret Nolan of Chicago on December 12, 1936 and was raised in the Beverly neighborhood on Chicago's south side. Guided by her Roman Catholic faith and a strong call to service, Virginia attended Saint Francis Hospital School of Nursing in Evanston, Ill. and began her 30-year vocation as a nurse. While in nursing school, she met Ron at a Saint Patrick's Day party, and Ron later proposed marriage during a visit to the aptly named Romeoville, Ill. Virginia and Ron were married on February 15, 1958, and the newlyweds soon moved to Darien, Ill. They became active parishoners at St. Mary's Catholic Church (now Our Lady of Peace parish), where Virginia was a regular organist. The couple welcomed six children over the next 15 years.
In 1977, having had their share of Chicago winters, Ron and Virginia relocated their family to Florida's Space Coast. They settled in Melbourne Beach, where Virginia continued her nursing career and her service as an organist for their new parish, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Virginia loved a good deal. After retiring from nursing in 1996, she earned her Realtor and brokerage licenses and founded REAL$MART, Inc., a successful real estate company she led for over a decade. She had a passion for home design and excelled at negotiating on behalf of her clients. Virginia shared her enthusiasm for real estate with several of her children, who today attribute their success to her wisdom and guidance. Virginia retired from real estate in 2013.
Virginia's most lasting legacy is her passion for her Catholic faith and her love of family. Virginia believed that the bonds of family and faith instill the grace and humility to reach beyond ourselves and shine the Light of Christ for all.
A memorial Mass for family will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Melbourne Beach, where Virginia will be interred with her husband in the memorial garden at the church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Immaculate Conception at https://icparishmb.org
.