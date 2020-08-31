1/1
Wade B. Lovings Jr.
Wade B. Lovings, Jr.

Indialantic - Surrounded by his loved ones, Wade Bernard Lovings, Jr., went home to be with The Lord on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the age of 82 years. Born to Hazel Pate Smith Lovings and Wade B. Lovings, Sr., after the death of his mother, he was raised by his foster parents, Mr., and Mrs. James Claude Gainey (deceased) of Marion, S.C.

Wade graduated Marion High School in 1956. He then attended The Citadel in Charleston, S.C. and joined the Army in 1957. He earned his Ranger Tab and was assigned with Special Forces in Germany and Vietnam. Serving four tours with the 101st Airborne in the Vietnam War, he distinguished himself as the Deputy Regimental Advisor to the ARVN 44th Infantry Regiment and showed exceptional bravery during the Battle of Kontum.

Wade was awarded several medals of commendation including the Vietnam Staff Service Medal 1st class, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, the Purple Heart, and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Silver Star.

After retiring from the Army as a Ltc. Colonel, he became a Junior Reserve Officer's Training Corps (JROTC) teacher, teaching for 20 years in under-privileged schools in North Carolina and Florida.

A resident of Indialantic, FL, Wade is survived by his loving companion, Ann McCoy, his daughter, MacKenzie Lovings, son-in-law, Thomas Jackowski, and granddaughters, Taylor and Karina Jackowski. Wade's wife of 36 years, Shirley Forbes McKim Lovings, preceded him in death in 2001.

Wade was the proud and ever-present "Uncle Smith" to the children of his deceased brother (William Pate "Billy" Altman). They include Deborah Altman Pogue (Tim) of Marion, S.C.; Michael Altman (Kelly) of Indianapolis, IN; and Renee Altman Chirico of Columbia, S.C.

Wade will be remembered for his incredible knowledge of American History and love of college football, most particularly the Clemson Tigers. He's remembered by his friends as someone who would give you the shirt off his back. He was a patriot who deeply loved his country. Wade was a central character in Thomas P. McKenna's book, Kontum, The Battle To Save South Vietnam. He was also included in the National Geographic documentary, "Inside the Vietnam War" (2008, special encore 2012.)

Wade will be interred with full honors at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington VA. The family will host a Celebration of Life service for him at Beach Funeral Home, Indian Harbour Beach, FL, on Saturday, September 5 at 12 pm. The family will greet visitors beginning at 11 am.

For those who cannot attend, the service will be livestreamed on Wade's Memorial Page at beachfuneralhome.com starting at 12pm. The service will also be available via playback.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to The Wounded Warrior Project or the 101st Screaming Eagles Foundation.




Published in FloridaToday from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
