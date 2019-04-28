|
Wade McCrary
Rockledge - Wade McCrary, 76, was born in San Jose, CA and passed away on April 20, 2019, in Rockledge, FL
Wade was a retired Quality Control Engineer for USA at the Kennedy Space Center for over 40 years. He loved his work and loved the space program
He is survived by his wife Deborah and his children, Ami, Katina and Kelly and his grandchildren, Joshua, Nicholas, Ryan, Kyle, and Ashleigh and his great-grandson Greyson. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wade and Elizabeth and his daughter Kimberly. A celebration of life will be held on May 3rd at 6 pm at the Veteran's Memorial in Merritt Island, FL
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 28, 2019