"Blackie" Wade N. Black



Merritt Island - "Blackie" Wade N Black of Merritt Island, a retired Aerospace worker died Wednesday November 11, 2020.



Blackie was born in Arab Alabama in 1932. He came to Brevard county in 1967 from Oakridge Tennessee.



He was retired from the Kennedy Space Center where he had worked for 33 years as an electrician and supervisor.



He was a Korean war army veteran and longtime Alabama Crimson Tide football fan, A member of the Moose lodge and was a Free Mason.



Blackie is survived by his loving wife Pamela Black and by his children, Barry Black of Port St. John and Mona Sieglitz (Karl) of Merritt island; two grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.



He was predeceased by Nancy (Bootie) Black and son Tracy Black.



Services will be held on Friday November 20, 2020, visitation starting at 1pm and a funeral to follow at 2pm at Brevard Memorial Funeral home. 5475 N US Hwy 1 Cocoa









