Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-Space Coast
2400 S Washington Ave
Titusville, FL 32780
(321) 269-6000
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Pollack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Joseph Pollack

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Joseph Pollack Obituary
Walter Joseph Pollack

Titusville - Mr. Walter Joseph Pollack, 89, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 in Cocoa, FL. Walt was born in New York Mills, New York, the son of Louis and Mary (Sczygiel) Polak. He was raised and educated in New York Mills and graduated from Alliance College in Cambridge Springs, Pennsylvania.

Walt retired in 1996 from McDonnel Douglas where he worked in Property Management. After retiring, Walt worked at Eastern Florid State College at the Fred Gay Golf Academy until 2006. He and his wife Bunny have lived in the Lost Lakes community in Cocoa, Florida for over 29 years. He loved sitting on his screened in porch and sharing time with friends.

Walt had a passion for Golf since the age of 10. He won several junior tournaments and represented the city of Utica twice in successive years in the National Caddies Tournament held In Columbus , Ohio. Walt became an avid fan of Auburn University football when his daughter Lynda and grandchildren, Greg, Shannon, Scott and Laura all graduated from Auburn.

Walt is survived by his wife of 34 years, Bunny Pollack, Daughters Lynda Proffitt (David), Ginger Meagher (Michael), Grandchildren Greg, Shannon (Joe), Scott and Laura (Garrett). Extended family including Step-daughters Nancy Walters (Alan), Judy Voketaitis (Arnie) and Step-Son Steven Gross (Karen). Grandchildren Elizabeth, David, Sidney, Jonathan, Hannah and Jacob.

Private service and final resting place will be in Huntsville, Alabama.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-Space Coast
Download Now