|
|
Walter Joseph Pollack
Titusville - Mr. Walter Joseph Pollack, 89, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 in Cocoa, FL. Walt was born in New York Mills, New York, the son of Louis and Mary (Sczygiel) Polak. He was raised and educated in New York Mills and graduated from Alliance College in Cambridge Springs, Pennsylvania.
Walt retired in 1996 from McDonnel Douglas where he worked in Property Management. After retiring, Walt worked at Eastern Florid State College at the Fred Gay Golf Academy until 2006. He and his wife Bunny have lived in the Lost Lakes community in Cocoa, Florida for over 29 years. He loved sitting on his screened in porch and sharing time with friends.
Walt had a passion for Golf since the age of 10. He won several junior tournaments and represented the city of Utica twice in successive years in the National Caddies Tournament held In Columbus , Ohio. Walt became an avid fan of Auburn University football when his daughter Lynda and grandchildren, Greg, Shannon, Scott and Laura all graduated from Auburn.
Walt is survived by his wife of 34 years, Bunny Pollack, Daughters Lynda Proffitt (David), Ginger Meagher (Michael), Grandchildren Greg, Shannon (Joe), Scott and Laura (Garrett). Extended family including Step-daughters Nancy Walters (Alan), Judy Voketaitis (Arnie) and Step-Son Steven Gross (Karen). Grandchildren Elizabeth, David, Sidney, Jonathan, Hannah and Jacob.
Private service and final resting place will be in Huntsville, Alabama.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Sept. 29, 2019