Warren McGlashing



Melbourne - Warren Alden "Mac" McGlashing, age 81, passed away April 5, 2019.



He was born in Mansfield, MA on February 4, 1938. His parents had eight children, four boys and four girls.



Mac is survived by his wife of 35 years, Deanna; daughter, Martina Hoffman; stepchildren, Clifton Addison, Michelle Roberts and Saundra Addison; his sister, Janet (Ernie) Cooke.



Mac retired as a Staff Sgt. after 20 honorable years as a Helicopter Medic in the United States Army. After Macs time in the Army he worked in Civil Service at Patrick Air Force Base and Cape Canaveral Air Station until 1999.



Mac enjoyed his retirement years traveling, air-boating, gardening, going to the American Legion and trips to the beach with friends. He was a blood donor who donated over 44 gallons to the Red Cross.



His initials WAM stand for "Wonderful Amazing Man" and everyone who knew him would agree.



Donations may be made in his memory to Disabled American Veterans at DAV.org.



A memorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, 1001 S. Hickory Street in Melbourne, 724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com. Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary