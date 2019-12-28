Services
Brevard Memorial Funeral Home
5475 North Us Highway 1
Cocoa, FL 32927
(321) 636-3720
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Brevard Memorial Funeral Home
5475 North Us Highway 1
Cocoa, FL 32927
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Brevard Memorial Funeral Home
5475 North Us Highway 1
Cocoa, FL 32927
Warren P. Blanks Jr. Obituary
Warren P. Blanks, Jr.

Cocoa - Warren P. Blanks, Jr., 92, of Cocoa FL, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Christmas Day 2019 in Rockledge, Florida.

Warren leaves behind his "brown-eyed beauty," wife of 71 years, Katherine. He is also survived by his four children, Rebecca (David) Griner, Barbara (Maher) Rahman, Beverly (Marvin) Gardner, and Robert Blanks. He was "Pepa" to his eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Warren worked for Southern Bell Telephone Company for 35 years, loved collecting telephones and memorabilia and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. He was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Cocoa where he joined with his family in 1958. Most importantly, he was above all, a devoted husband and father who enjoyed family time especially yearly vacations and holidays.

Visitation for family and friends will be at 1:00 pm Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Brevard Memorial Funeral Home, 5475 North US Highway 1, Cocoa, Florida. Service will follow at 2:00 pm. Burial to follow at Brevard Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Canaveral Port Ministry (fka The Seafarers Ministry).
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
