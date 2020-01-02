|
|
Wayne Kidd
Melbourne - Malcolm Wayne Kidd, 82, of Melbourne, Florida passed away at Wuesthoff Hospice House on Wednesday, January 1.
Born in Charleston West Virginia, Wayne came to Brevard in 1960 from Shreveport, Louisiana. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and has been a member of Eau Gallie First Baptist Church in Melbourne for about 15 years.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Judy Kidd; children, Kim (Ted) Lindsay, Greg (Kirsten) Kidd, Janis(Todd) Eitel; grandchildren, Jennifer, Kristin, Nicole, Ashlyn and Alexis; great-grandchildren, Jayden and Kinsley May.
Wayne was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting - a devoted family man who will be sorely missed.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 4th from 9am to 10am at the Life Event Center at Florida Memorial, 5950 South US Highway, Rockledge, Fl., with a funeral service to follow immediately at 10am.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Wayne's name may be made to Weusthoff Hospice House, 661 Eyster Blvd, Rockledge, FL 32955.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020