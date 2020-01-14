|
Wendell Betts
Cocoa - Wendell Walter Betts, 79 of Cocoa passed away peacefully Friday January 10, 2020. He was born in Portland, ME. He was the Volunteer Assistant Fire Chief in Buxton, ME. He loved to travel, going on cruises, eating out and going to Walt Disney World! Wendell was awarded the Civilian Medal of Honor. He was the bus driver for Shop With A Cop with the Titusville Police Department for 20 years. He was a bus driver at Kennedy Space Center.
Wendell is survived by his wife Darlene Gray, son Jeffery Betts (Debbie), daughter Kimberly Wainwright (Bruce), step son Kevin Gray, grandchildren; Allie, Tricia, Brandon and Gage, great grandchildren; Caleb and Alex, sister Gwen Asner, many nieces and nephews. Wendell was predeceased by his wife Roberta "Bobbi" Betts in 2006.
A celebration of Wendell's life will be held Thursday at 6:30 pm at North Brevard Funeral Home. He will be buried in Maine in the spring. Condolences may be left at www.northbrevardfuneralhome.com
"I ain't here for a long time, I'm here for a good time"
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020