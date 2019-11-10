Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
The Fountains
Melbourne, FL
Werner George Teichmann


1937 - 2019
Melbourne - Werner George Teichmann, 81, of Melbourne, FL passed away peacefully Wednesday October 30, 2019 at Holmes Memorial Hospital surrounded by his daughter Whitney and home health surrogate Tami McInerney.

Born December 25, 1937 in Kemnitz, East Germany to Helene Kreller and George Teichmann. After fleeing to Garmisch-Partenkirchen with his mother as a young boy his love of golf started to develop. He worked as a caddy at the US Military resort near Garmisch-Partenkirchen. He came to the United States in 1957, where he settled in Long Island. In 1959, he enlisted in the US Army and was honorably discharged after 4 years of service.

Shortly after his discharge he began working as the head golf professional at Lake Success Country Club in Long Island, NY. He was elected to membership of the PGA of America in 1964. During this time, he became the head golf professional at The Fallsview Hotel in Ellenville, NY and is where he remained for 30 years until his retirement.

In addition to being a half a century member of the PGA of America, Werner and his brother Wilfred owned and operated an electronics distribution company which sold electronic perimeter systems to correctional facilities and the military across the US. Upon his retirement he relocated to Florida in 1994. Werner established The Sweet Spot- a golf learning center and batting cage facility in Palm Bay, FL.

Werner is survived by his son George Teichmann and lifelong partner Jessica Blankley of San Diego, CA; his daughter Whitney Weydig and granddaughter Kaelyn Weydig of Deltona, FL; as well as his niece Vera Teichmann and nephew Michael Teichmann of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. Werner was preceded in death by his parents Helene Kreller and George Teichmann and brother Wilfred Teichmann. A celebration of life will be at The Fountains in Melbourne, FL on November 16, 2019 at 11am. All who wish to attend are welcome. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne 724-2222 .Condolences at www.afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Nov. 10, 2019
