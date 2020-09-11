Wesley NashTitusville - Wesley A. Nash passed away September 7, 2020 due to a recent fall that resulted in a brain injury. Wes was born in Lincoln, Maine on September 24, 1934 to Dorothy Nash and Pearl "Pat" Nash. He lived in Lincoln Center until his graduation from Mattanawcook Academy in 1952. Wes attended Maine Vocational Technical Institute in South Portland and completed an associate degree in 1954. After earning his degree, he spent four years enlisted in the United States Air Force. Wes then moved to Dexter, Maine where he became employed by Fayscott Landis Machine Corp. While living in Dexter, Wes met Linda Smith and they married a year later on July 1, 1961. The following year Wes enrolled in the University of Maine where he attained his Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering and continued at the university to complete a master's degree. He was hired on by Great Northern Paper Company in Millinocket, Maine where he excelled in his career in the central engineering department until he retired in December 1994.During their many years in Millinocket, Wes spent much of his free time doing woodworking. He was definitely a master of his craft and had a workshop that was admired by anyone who had the opportunity to see it. It was always a special time for Wes when he would have either of his two daughters working alongside him in his shop. He taught his girls about tools and woodworking early on and was proud when these skills were helpful to them in updating and maintaining their investment and personal homes. Wes also used his talents as a carpenter to help his friends with their home repairs as well as building new homes for some of them. While living in Millinocket, he was a member of Nollesemic Lodge, Anah Shrine in Bangor, Northern Penobscot Shrine Club, the Order of the Eastern Star, and Birch Hill Stables Riding Club. Wes attended the First Congregational Church where he served on the Board of Trustees.Upon his retirement in 1994, Wes and Linda became residents of Titusville, Florida but continued to spend their summers in Maine until 2017. Wes served on the Board of Directors for many years at his homeowners associations there and was a member of the Mims United Methodist Church. Throughout his time in Florida, he thoroughly enjoyed his many visits to Kennedy Space Center and appreciated being able to step out into his own courtyard to watch NASA launch their shuttles and rockets just a few miles away. Although Wes had many interests and abilities, his greatest quality was that of being a wonderful and devoted husband and father. His family always came first and he was happiest when they were happy.Wesley was predeceased by his mother Dorothy Banfield, step-father Leonard Banfield, father Pat Nash, in-laws Rochie and Joyce Smith, and brother-in-law Blaine Smith. He is survived by Linda, his loving wife of 59 years, two daughters Laurie Nash (and longtime partner Robert Conway) of Marietta, Ohio and Beals Island, Maine and Diane MacGilvray of Melbourne, Florida. He is also survived by two special God-granddaughters Alanis Berry and Neisa Bredwood of Palm Bay, Florida.Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held in Maine at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Wesley's memory can be made to either the First Congregational Church at 274 Katahdin Ave, Millinocket, ME 04462 or Mims United Methodist Church at 3302 Green St, Mims, FL 32754.