Wilda "Jean" Waters (Wickham)
Melbourne - Wilda "Jean" Waters (Wickham) passed away peacefully the evening of Sunday August 18, 2019 at the William Child's Hospice House in Palm Bay, Florida. Mom was surrounded by family and friends as well as the Hospice House Angels that cared for her and our family so lovingly. She was born July 21, 1927 to John and Estella Wickham in Flint, Michigan and grew up in Houghton Lake, Michigan where her grandfather owned a resort and her parents operated a restaurant. Jean graduated from Houghton Lake High School. When her parents relocated to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, she followed them to Rapid River where the family established a new resort in the fishing and hunting paradise. Jean worked at Jack's Restaurant where she met her husband of nearly 67 years William (Bill) Waters. Together they ran the Barbecue Restaurant for his parents. After their marriage they built the Gamble Hardware Store and The Cracker Box Restaurant both in Rapid River. Jean was known for her delicious pies. Jean was always up for new challenges, she was an amateur electrician and the first woman to drive a school bus in Rapid River. Later she managed the very successful restaurant within the former Red Owl Family Center in Escanaba, Michigan. In 1980, Jean and Bill relocated to Melbourne, Florida where she was the book keeper and part time receptionist in her son-in-law's hair salon. She loved reading, doing electrical work, spending time with her family, watching the Green Bay Packers with a salted beer and providing a welcoming lap to our dogs. She was preceded in death by her 96 year old sister Myrtle Mae Wickham this past June. Jean is survived by her loving husband Bill, two sons and their (spouses) Bill (Dan) Waters and Jim (Patty) Waters, both of Melbourne, Florida, a niece, Constance Phillips of Appleton, WI, three grand daughters Lisa (Anthony) Leniski, Julie (Jeremy) Kinsler, Sarah (Mike) Hab, 7 great grand daughters and 2 great grand sons. No services are planned. Burial will be in the family plot, Masonville Township Cemetery, in Rapid River at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to William Childs Hospice House, 381 Medplex Parkway, Palm Bay, FL 321-434-8400. Direct cards and any correspondence to the funeral home, located at 1001 S. Hickory Street, Melbourne, FL 32901. We will miss her, but her jokes, recipes and lessons will remain. She has rejoined her mother and sister whom she dearly loved and missed. Congratulations on a life well lived mother. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 321-724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 22, 2019