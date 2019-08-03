Resources
Wilhelmina Carr Hunt

Wilhelmina Carr Hunt Obituary
Indialantic - Wilhelmina Carr Hunt of Indialantic, FL passed on Sunday, July 14, 2019. She was born August 16, 1919 near Macon, GA to Linnie Mae and W. Ramsey Carr.

Wilhelmina was a lover of the fine arts and studied voice at Mercer University. She graduated summa cum laude in 1940 and moved to New York City to sing with the Metropolitan Opera. She later married Lincoln B. Hunt and the couple lived in San Francisco, Thailand and Germany while he was serving in the Army. In 1955 they settled in Indialantic and made it their home. Wilhelmina was an accomplished linguist, speaking multiple languages and enjoyed conversing with the local people on her many travels. She served as a docent at the local art museum, was an avid reader, played bridge weekly and loved her deep friendships with many friends and neighbors. Wilhelmina was preceded in death by her husband, Lincoln, and her children, Cindy, Brook, and Melinda.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Deke Willis, Jacqueline Willis and Kevin Willis. Her intellect, wit and southern grace will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
