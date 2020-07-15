1/1
Wilkie Chin Sang

Melbourne - Wilkie Chin Sang age 79 of Melbourne Florida passed away unexpectedly on July 8th 2020.

Wilkie is survived by his cherished wife Margie of 56 years, his daughters Natalie Baumgartner, Lesley Peri, Sarah Geller, his grandchildren Nick Peri, Alexis Peri, Joe Peri, Emma Baumgartner, Madison Geller, Grace Geller and Olivia Geller, son in laws Jim Baumgartner and Caleb Geller.

Wilkie is preceded in death by his son Richard Chin Sang. Wilkie was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother uncle and friend to all those that he met. Willkie's greatest joy was cooking for his family and spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Memorial services will be held at Eau Gallie First Baptist Church, 1501 W. Eau Gallie Blvd, Melbourne, Florida 32935 on July 18th at 3pm.




Published in FloridaToday from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
