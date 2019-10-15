|
William A. Michels
Palm Bay, Florida - William A. Michels, 88, a lifelong resident of Brevard County passed away in Melbourne on Saturday, October 12, 2019. He retired from Harris Corporation, was a US Army veteran and a member of Knights of Columbus.
William is survived by his wife of 61 years, Elizabeth; children, Beverly (Jim) Garrison, Paul Michels, James (Sue) Michels, Sally (Randy) Grayston and Rebecca Michels; 5 grandchildren; brother, David (Greta) Michels. He was predeceased by his son, Robert Michels.
Calling will be Friday, October 18, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm with a service to follow at 3:00 pm at Brownlie-Maxwell Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow with Military Honors at Fountainhead Memorial Park brownliemaxwell.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019