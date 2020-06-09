William A. Ostrosky
William A. Ostrosky

Indian Harbour Beach - William Anthony Ostrosky, 93, of Indian Harbour Beach, passed away on May 24, 2020. He was born on December 25, 1926 in Uniondale, NY to the late Anthony W. and Anna Ostrosky. Bill graduated from Hempstead High School where he was a four-year varsity athlete in basketball and football. He later joined the United States Navy serving our country honorably during WWII. He retired from the United States Postal Service where he continued to serve as a letter carrier.

Bill was predeceased by his beloved wife, Joan.

Survivors include his children; William Douglas Ostrosky, Todd Ostrosky, daughter-in-law; Karen Ostrosky, grandchildren; Kimberlie N. Raley, and Kasey M. Mietzner, and great-grandchildren; Drew and Blake Mietzer, and Raegan and Skylar Raley.

A Celebration of Life will be at the VFW Post 4643, 1252 A1A Satellite Beach on Sat., June 27, 2020 at 1:00 pm.

Bill's memorial page may be visited at www.beachfuneralhome.com




Published in FloridaToday from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.
