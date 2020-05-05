William A. Underwood



Longwood - William A. Underwood, age 93, of Longwood, FL passed away on April 29, 2020. He was born January 3, 1927 in Roanoke, Alabama.



Bill was an employee of the government since 1948. His first job was at the Army Depot in Anniston, AL where he met his wife, Lou. They were married in January, 1954. In 1962, he was one of seven people at the Depot who were selected to go to Cape Canaveral (currently NASA) to set up the first accounting system. During his long government service, Bill received three Sustained Superior Performance awards. He retired in January, 1985. After retirement, Bill continued to work with NASA Public Affairs as a volunteer. He was responsible for escorting the press, dignitaries and several Hollywood celebrities.



Bill was a lifetime Christian and a member of The First Baptist Church of Merritt Island. He made several mission trips along with his wife, Lou. He loved his summer trips to their cabin in the North Georgia Mountains.



He is survived by his sons, David Underwood (Sally) of Springfield, IL and Jeff Underwood (Suzan) of Merritt Island, FL and his grandchildren, Taylor Underwood, Regan Underwood and Brooke Underwood.



A private family graveside service will be held.









