DAVIS-SEAWINDS FUNERAL HOME
560 Montreal Road
Melbourne, FL 32935
321-254-1532
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
FOP Lodge
1049 Julia Drive
Melbourne, FL
Indian Harbour Beach - William Noel Alexander, 84, of Indian Harbour Beach, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

William (Bill or Alex to his friends), was born in 1934 in Weyers Cave, West Virginia to the late Elva and Leslie Alexander. He graduated from Bridgewater High School in 1952 and after a year at Bridgewater College, entered the Air Force in 1954. He met and married Helen Louise Fitzpatrick on February 1, 1966. Shortly after their marriage, they were stationed in Japan. where their oldest child, John L. Alexander was born. They returned to the states in 1969, where their youngest child, Brigid R. Alexander was born. In 1974, Bill and his family were stationed at Patrick Air Force Base, which is where they stayed even after his retirement from the Air Force in 1976.

Bill is survived by his brother, Douglas (Vicki) Alexander of Boaz, Alabama; his son, John (Jennifer) Alexander of Port St. John, FL; his daughter Brigid (Eric) Bell of Indian Harbour Beach, FL; his grand daughters, Emily Grace, Sydney Grace, Holly Grace, and Stephanie Bell.

A celebration of his life will take place on Sunday, April 21, 2019 from 3-6 pm. at the FOP Lodge at 1049 Julia Drive in Melbourne, Fl.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 12, 2019
