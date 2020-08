William Arthur DraheimWilliam Arthur Draheim, age 61, of Melbourne, FL passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. His viewing will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 between the hours of 12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m., to be followed by his funeral mass at 1:00 p.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, located at 3050 North Highway A1A, Indialantic, FL. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com