Ammen Family Cremation & Funeral Care
1001 S Hickory St
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 724-2222
William "Wes" Branning

Melbourne - William Wesley Branning, age 86, of Melbourne, Florida passed away on January 6, 2020. He was born on August 13, 1933 in Round Lake, Florida. On Saturday, January 11, 2020, his viewing will be from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. and his funeral will be at 1:00 p.m. at Kent Forest Lawn Funeral Home, located at 2403 Harrison Avenue, Panama City, FL. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his honor to @ . Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, 321-724-2222. Condolences and full obituary at afcfcare.com
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
