William C. Hiller, JrWilliam C. Hiller, Jr, "Bill", went home to be with the Lord, and all his precious loved ones who passed before him, on Tuesday afternoon, July 7th, 2020.Bill was born in Bethesda, Maryland in November of 1952 to William Charles and Sara Frances Hiller. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Annette Mary Hiller, his two daughters, Sara Hiller and Paula Jacoban, his three sons, Michael, William lll, and Richard Hiller, and his grandsons, Merrick and Harrison.A graveside memorial service will be held at the Canaveral National Cemetery, date to be announced.The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Hiller family.