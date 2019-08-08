Services
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
673 Ellington Road
South Windsor, CT
William C. Loftus


1934 - 2019
William C. Loftus Obituary
William C. Loftus

Melbourne - William C. Loftus, 84, of Melbourne, Florida and formerly of South Windsor, beloved husband of 65 years to Donna Lee (Chapman) Loftus, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Born December 11, 1934 in Broad Brook, he was the son of the late William and Dorothy Loftus. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Kimberly and Michael Brault of South Windsor; his son Michael Loftus of Melbourne, FL; his grandchildren, Shaun and Meghan Brault both from South Windsor; a brother, Robert and sister-in-law, Susan of The Villages, FL. He was predeceased by his sister, Joan and brother-in-law Charles Butkus. He is survived and predeceased by many nieces and nephews. Memorial donations in William's memory may be made to the Salvation Army. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Aug. 8, 2019
