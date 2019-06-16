|
William Carl Bassett
Margate - William Carl Bassett, 84, passed away peacefully at University Hospital, Tamarac, Friday, May 31, 2019. He was born in Barberton, OH on September 29th.
Bill served his country with the USAF, Apollo Saturn V lunar launch missions at KSC & MSFC, int'l and domestic technology R&D, and retired at 75 from the USPS in Pompano.
Service to his community included the Jaycees, Soap Box Derby and BBBS. He was a private pilot and enjoyed building and flying RC aircraft.
As patriarch of the family for over 60 years, Bill is survived by his wife Georgina May Bassett, daughters Alaina Lynn Bassett and Crystal Noel Bassett both of Merritt Island, FL; brother Harold Miles Bassett, Scottsdale, AZ; sister's Betty Jane Osberg, Pine, AZ and Debra Lynn Williams, Okeechobee, FL; as well as the hundreds of nieces, nephews, step children, grandchildren and friends who loved him and knew him to be a good, decent man.
Memorial Service will be held at 9:00 AM Friday, June 21st at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, Mims, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Space Coast Audubon Society, PO Box 147, Cocoa, FL 32923.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on June 16, 2019