William Christian "Bill" Norwood Obituary
William Christian "Bill" Norwood

Merritt Island - William Christian "Bill" Norwood. Loving son, father and friend William Christian "Bill" Norwood died Oct. 10, 2019, at his home on Merritt Island.

Bill was born Jan. 10, 1966, in North Carolina. He graduated Merritt High School in 1984, and served 10 years in the U.S. Navy, leaving as a petty officer.

He had a Bachelor of Arts in business administration. For the past few years, he worked at Doc's Bait House.

He is survived by children Scott, Briana and husband Jeremy Faulkner, Courtney, and Will; his father Tom "Doc" Norwood, stepmother Linda Norwood; siblings Teresa and John Woods, Charles Randall and Donna Norwood, and Kevin and Julie Markey. He remained close with Ronald and Thomas Cooper.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Norwood Cooper. A service will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at Calvary Chapel, 3500 N. Courtenay Parkway, Merritt Island.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019
