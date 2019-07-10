|
|
William E. "Bill" Stegner
Viera - Loving Husband, Father and Grandfather. He leaves his wife, June of 63 years his children William (deceased), Linda, Joseph & Tara; 10 Grandchildren (1 deceased); 6 Great Grandchildren; Sister: Joanne.
Bill served in the United States Navy from July 1957 to February 1971. After almost 24 years of dedicated and distinguished service he retired as a Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman.
Bill was than employed with Brevard County Consumer Health Services as a Sanitarian (Assistant Supervisor) from which he permanently retired after 17 years.
Bill will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Faith "Viera" Lutheran Church, Rockledge, Florida.
Online condolences may be left at beachfuneralhome.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on July 10, 2019