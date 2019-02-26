|
William Edward Lawton, Sr.
Palm Bay - William E. Lawton, Sr. (Bill), 81, of Palm Bay, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. He was a native of Brooklyn, NY and retired from the United States Air Force as a Senior Master Sergeant, proud Vietnam Veteran and Bronze Star recipient. He was a beloved JROTC Instructor who taught at several Florida high schools including West Orange High (Orlando), Melbourne High (Melbourne) and Andrew Jackson High School (Jacksonville). Survivors include his wife Dominique, children, Debra, Christine, Tina, William, Jennifer, Miles and Step Children, Picardo and Patricia Pablo, 19 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and a host of family and friends. A celebration of life will be held Thursday, February 28th at First Haitian Evangelical Church of Palm Bay, 90 Emerson Drive NW, Palm Bay, FL, 32907 from 9:30 a.m-12:00 p.m. The burial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, 5525 US-1, Mims, Florida 32754. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution as a gift in honor of Senior Master Sergeant (Retired) William E. Lawton to the USO by going to USO.org. Buggs Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Feb. 26, 2019