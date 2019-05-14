|
|
William F. Goldsmith
Melbourne -
William Goldsmith, the CEO of "That Little Restaurant" passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by his Wife; Noreen, Brothers; Robert and Charles Goldsmith, Sister; Bonnie Danowski, Sons; Andrew and Tim Goldsmith, Daughters; Amie Harom of Colorado, Keri, Mandy Masker, Rachel Gary, 12 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Bill was an amazing husband, father, poppy and grandfather. He was a true patriot. He was a mentor to his staff, which loved him dearly.
Visitation hours will be held from 5-7pm on May 16 at Beach Funeral Homes - West, Melbourne, Fl
A funeral mass will be held at 12:30 on May 17 at Ascension Catholic Church, Melbourne.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held following the Mass at "That Little Restaurant".
Bill's memorial page may be visited at www.beachfuneralhome.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY from May 14 to May 15, 2019