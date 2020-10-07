William F. Lill



Melbourne -



William F. Lill, born January 9, 1924, went home to be with the Lord on August 22, 2020. Known to his friends and family as "Chief," Bill was one of the last of the greatest generation who served his country for 30 years in the Marine Corps and 10 years in the Army National Guard. He is survived by his son William Lill Jr. and daughter-in-law Joy Lill of Framingham, MA and son Leslie F. Lill and daughter-in-law Deborah Lill of Fitchburg, MA. He was also blessed with three grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Bill attended school at St. Stephen's Parochial Memorial and Lincoln Jr. High of Framingham, MA, Framingham High School, St. Mary's Academy of Milford, Framingham Teachers College, Beacon Hill Community College of Boston, MA, and Gardner College.



Before entering the military, Bill was a Boy Scout and as an Eagle Scout, he served in that organization as president and drill captain. Later he was a Scout consultant to troops 7, 8, and 9 of St. Stephen's Parish. He later was educated by the National Youth Administration at Quoddy Village, Maine. As an elected school senator, he had the pleasure of meeting President Franklin Roosevelt and First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt at Campobello Island, Maine.



After serving honorably with the United States Marine Corps during World War II, Bill enlisted as a sergeant with full-time status in the state and federal Army National Guard where he rose to the position of Chief Warrant Officer, CW4. During this period, he was assigned to the 26th Quartermaster Company of Framingham, MA, the 726th Maintenance Division of Boston, MA, and the 114th Infantry Brigade in Methuen, MA and Fort Devens, MA. At the divisional property book office, Bill converted the manual supply system to the current automated system. In this capacity, he became the responsible officer for the procurement, transfer, and disposal of all military equipment and supplies. For this service, Bill was awarded the Presidential Medal of Merit.



Bill enjoyed competitive dance roller skating, billiards, and recreational touring. He was a past commander of American Legion Post 74 of Framingham, MA and an adjutant in the Marine Corps League. He also was an officer in the Amvets Post in Rockledge, FL. Bill was a life member of the Framingham BPOE as well as FOE #894 of Framingham, MA. He enjoyed continued membership in the FOE since April, 1942.



Bill was 4th degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 6125 of Rockledge, FL.



A funeral Mass will be observed at 10:00 am on Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Viera, FL. Following the Mass, Bill will be interred at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, FL.









