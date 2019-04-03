Services
Melbourne - William Franklin Deguio, Jr., age 81, of Melbourne, Florida passed away on Wednesday, March 26, 2019 at A & C Godbless Assisted Living Facility in Palm Bay. William was born on May 9, 1937 in Amesbury, Massachusetts to the late William and Mary (Wyeth) Deguio. He leaves many mourning including his love, Margaret Eyssi; daughter, Audrey Deguio; son, Robert Deguio; daughter, Dianne Cormier; son, Michael Deguio and son, Randy Gilbert. He also leaves behind 6 wonderful grandchildren, Giovanni, Katie, Emma, Joey, Dawson and Twyla. He is preceded in death by his son, William Deguio, III. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed. Arrangements by Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Palm Bay, 321-724-2224. Condolences at afcfcare.com.
Published in FLORIDA TODAY on Apr. 3, 2019
