William H. Rock
Cocoa Beach - William H. Rock, 84, passed away on Sept. 29, 2020. He is survived by many loving folks along with his loving family of Jill Rock, his wife of 40 years, and his children Karen Herring of Tampa, Susan Rock of Centreville, VA, Ken Rock of Dunedin, FL and his sister-in-law Cynthia McDonald of Merritt Island, and many nieces and nephews. He has 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Bill was born in Williamsport, Pennsylvania during a great flood, which he loved to relate. He graduated from John Hopkins University and did graduate work in operations and research. He served two years as an officer with the US Army and then went on to work in private industry. He then entered Civil Service in February 1964 with NASA. He first served at Goddard Space Flight Center and then as chief of Quality Assurance at NASA Headquarters. In 1968 at KSC he went through the management ranks holding positions as manager of Sciences and Application Office; director of Information Systems, director, Shuttle Projects Management and other positions. He retired from NASA in 1993. He then became Director of the newly formed Space Education and Research Center at UCF, finally retiring in 1998, although he continued to consult.
Bill loved traveling, athletics, and people. He never met a stranger, and we will all miss his stories, wonderful sense of humor and his constant reminders that Lefties are the best.
He will be interred at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery following a private service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Beckman Williamson funeral home Cocoa Beach when we can safely and happily gather. Please check for service information updates and sign the guestbook at www.beckmanwilliamson.com